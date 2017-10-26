Wrestling, boxing and weightlifting had the highest percentage of Adverse Analytical Findings (AAF) of the Summer Olympic sports in 2016, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Testing Figures Report has shown.

The Report only records AAFs where banned substances were found, rather than confirmed Anti-Doping Rule Violations (ADRV), and so not all of the cases recorded will have necessarily resulted in sanctions.

Additionally, one single result may not correspond to one athlete, with multiple findings from athletes possible.

Of all the summer sports which will feature at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, baseball and softball had the highest percentage of AAFs, with 5.3.

Both sports will return to the Olympic programme in the Japanese capital after being absent since Beijing 2008.

The World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) highlighted that the AAFs did not necessarily mean an anti-doping violation when contacted by insidethegames, referencing the potential Therapeutic Use Exemptions and multiple samples from the same athlete.

"Regarding the AAF’s, these findings reflect more overall testing in baseball in this global fight against doping, in order to protect the clean athletes and effectively catch the cheats," a WBSC spokesman added.

"The results also reflect more advanced and comprehensive testing techniques.

"WBSC will continue to support a policy of increased testing to safeguard our sport and follow WADA’s guidance in this regard."

Wrestling at 2.7, boxing at 2.0 and weightlifting at 1.9 were the top three of the Rio 2016 Olympic sports.

According to the WADA figures, only two tests were carried out in skateboarding last year.

No tests had been carried out in skateboarding in 2015.

The sport was added to the Olympic programme in August 2016 as one of the five additional sports selected by Tokyo 2020, at the same time as baseball and softball's return was confirmed.

There were 300,565 samples collected in total last year.

Athletics, cycling and football conducted the most drug tests in 2016, having also been responsible for the most tests in 2015.

A total of 33,227 football samples were analysed across WADA-approved laboratories, compared to 31,433 in athletics and 23,132 in cycling.

All three sports conducted more tests than they did in 2015.

Aquatics was the next on the list with 15,174 samples collected, followed by weightlifting with 8,834 and rugby union with 7,366.

Basketball and wrestling were the only other sports on the Rio 2016 Olympic programme to conduct more than 5,000 tests last year.

More tests were conducted in football than any other sport in 2016 ©Getty Images

Golf collected the least samples of the sports at Rio 2016, with a total of 612 tests taking place.

Modern pentathlon and equestrian conducted 639 and 671 tests respectively.

Skiing produced the highest number of samples in Winter Olympic sports in 2016, with 4,738 collected.

It was followed by skating and ice hockey, which collected 3,611 and 3,229 respectively.

The latter had the highest percentage of AAFs at 1.1.

Curling collected the fewest samples of the winter sports, with 224 collected and no AAFs recorded.

Of all the non-Olympic sports, bridge had the highest percentage of AAFs.

A total of 22 per cent of the 59 samples collected resulted in an AAF.

Bodybuilding had the second highest percentage, at 19 per cent, with kickboxing following at 6.4.

Sambo and muay-thai had 5.9 and 5.5 per cent of samples result in an AAF respectively.

The report summarises the results of all the samples WADA-accredited laboratories analysed and reported in WADA's Anti-Doping Administration and Management System (ADAMS).

WADA's 2016 Testing Figures Report is the second set of global testing data since the 2015 World Anti-Doping Code came into effect at the start of last year.

insidethegames has contacted the governing bodies for weightlifting, wrestling, boxing and skateboarding for comment.

The below table outlines the total number of samples taken in Summer and Winter Olympic sports as well as the total number and percentages of AAFs found:

Sport

Total samples

Total AAFs

Per cent of AAFs

Aquatics

15,174

145

1.0

Archery

947

8

0.8

Athletics

31,433

373

1.2

Badminton

1,286

6

0.5

Basketball

5,079

51

1.0

Boxing

4,769

97

2.0

Canoe/Kayak

4,196

71

1.7

Cycling

23,132

252

1.1

Equestrian

671

5

0.7

Fencing

1,618

7

0.4

Field Hockey

1,651

6

0.4

Football

33,227

168

0.5

Golf

612

3

0.5

Gymnastics

2,123

18

0.8

Handball

3,889

16

0.4

Judo

4,272

49

1.1

Modern Pentathlon

639

7

1

Rowing

4,930

30

0.6

Rugby Union

7,366

75

1.0

Sailing

876

6

0.7

Shooting

1,811

8

0.4

Table Tennis

1,037

2

0.2

Taekwondo

1,716

25

1.5

Tennis

4,544

33

0.7

Triathlon

3,665

34

0.9

Volleyball

4,199

31

0.7

Weightlifting

8,834

167

1.9

Wrestling

5,069

135

2.7

Baseball/Softball

1,180

64

5.3

Karate

731

3

0.4

Sport Climbing

243

1

0.4

Skateboarding

2

0

0

Surfing

177

3

1.7

Biathlon

1,688

16

0.9

Bobsleigh/Skeleton

806

6

0.7

Curling

224

0

0.0

Ice Hockey

3,229

36

1.1

Luge

284

1

0.3

Skating

3,611

27

0.7

Skiing

4,738

13

0.3







The full report can be found here 2016_anti-doping_testing_figures.pdf