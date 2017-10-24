La Liga, the top Spanish football league, has decided to start investing significant sums in Spanish federations representing other sports.

Putting in his eagerly-awaited annual visit to the SPORTELMonaco sports media and marketing convention here, Javier Tebas, outspoken La Liga President, talked about an intention to help other Spanish sports via a programme known as La Liga of Sports.

Questioned about this by insidethegames, Tebas put the amount involved at €18 million (£16 million/$21 million) annually.

While table tennis was singled out in his address, he also underlined that the money could potentially be directed at any sport.

"We want to create other channels so these sports will have visibility," Tebas said.

La Liga is home to some of the world's best footballers, including Lionel Messi ©Getty Images

Like at least one of its main competitors, La Liga now offers its broadcasters a 24 hours-a-day television channel.

Spearheaded by Tebas, La Liga has been particularly active in international markets in recent years, since moving to a collective selling model for broadcasting rights, now seeing itself very much as a branch of the entertainment industry.

Its teams feature many of the best-known footballers on the planet, including Lionel Messi of Barcelona and Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid.

On the Catalonia issue, Tebas acknowledged that recent events had "caused great instability in the environment", but said a point had been reached where "this madness" was coming to an end.