The International Sports Federation for Persons with Intellectual Disability (Inas) has re-launched its dedicated day for celebrating and raising awareness of high performance and grassroots sport worldwide.

Formerly known as Global Intellectual Disability Day, the event has been renamed the International Day of Sport for Athletes with an Intellectual Impairment.

This year’s edition, due to be held on December 3, will have a theme of "the world’s best athletes" with the aim of showcasing and promoting the abilities of the sports people Inas supports.

The organisation is encouraging its 80-plus member organisations, the wider Paralympic Movement and the public to get involved on a national and international level.

"From arranging meet and greets with athletes and trying out sports with them, to sharing memories, photos and videos on social media of their favourite stars, there is something everyone can do to celebrate the new International Day of Sport for Athletes with an Intellectual Impairment," Inas President Marc Truffaut said.

"There is no better way for people to get to know the most successful athletes from their country and to raise awareness of their achievements."

The International Day of Sport for Athletes with an Intellectual Impairment coincides with the Inas Swimming Championships, due to be held at the Alberca Olimpica Swimming Pool in Aguascalientes ©Inas

At the 2017 Inas Swimming Championships, a range of digital content, videos, images and athlete stories will be shared to celebrate the day.

The Championships are due to begin on November 28 and finish on December 3 at the Alberca Olimpica Swimming Pool in Aguascalientes in Mexico.

"We are timing this year’s celebrations to coincide with the 2017 Inas Swimming Championships - one of our biggest competitions - as well as the United Nations’ International Day of Persons with Disabilities to really maximise the reach of the event," said Truffaut.

"We want as many people as possible to know about high performance sport for athletes with intellectual impairments, to follow them during their careers and share their favourite moments and memories using #SupportTheBest."

Inas will also be sharing updates from member organisations and athletes throughout the day.