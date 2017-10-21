Home favourite Gregoria Mariska Tunjung has safely made it through to the women's singles final at the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Junior Championships in Yogyakarta today.

The tournament's Indonesian third seed delighted her raucous home crowd by winning a three-set thriller at the GOR Among Rogo Arena.

She took the opening set against China's Cai Yanyan, seeded sixth, 22-20.

Cai was soon level after winning the second set 13-21 before Mariska Tunjung booked her place in the final by edging the third 21-18.

Awaiting her in the final will be China's Han Yue, who is seeded fifth.

She overcame Malaysia's Goh Jin Wei 21-9, 21-10.

There will be Malaysian representation in the men's singles final, however.

Jun Hao Leong is through to the men's singles final ©Getty Images

The tournament's fourth seed, Jun Hao Leong, booked his place in tomorrow's gold medal match with a comfortable 21-14, 22-20 win over Japan's Kodai Naraoka.

"I prepared myself well for the match today," Leong told New Straits Times.

"In the first game, I controlled at the net and that allowed me to win more points easily.

"However, I slowed down in the second game and my opponent started mounting the pressure on me.

"I kept a cool head though and went on to win one point at a time."

Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn will be his opposition.

The top seed defeated China's Gao Zhengze 21-16, 21-13 in the second semi-final match.