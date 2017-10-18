French star Teddy Riner has been re-elected as chairman of the International Judo Federation (IJF) Athletes' Commission at the World Junior Championships in Zagreb.

The nine-time world champion, who is unbeaten since 2010 and is on a 138-match winning streak, served in the role for the previous cycle and will now chair the Commission through to 2020.

Riner was not among the list of confirmed candidates for the Commission when they were published back in August.

The IJF, however, nominated the 28-year-old for a place on the Commission.

The worldwide governing body have the power to select four of the nine representatives and decided to keep Riner as part of the body.

An athlete to lead the Commission was due to be elected at last month's World Championships in Budapest before the election was postponed as not every athlete involved was present at the event in the Hungarian capital.

It was then decided to choose a chairperson at the World Junior Championships in Zagreb, which began today and run through to Sunday (October 22).

Antonia Moreira of Angola, Ukrainian Georgii Zantaraia, Masashi Ebinuma of Japan, Australia’s Natalie Galea and Brazilian Tiago Camilo were elected as members by the athletes at the World Championships.

The IJF chose Olympic champion Majlinda Kelmendi of Kosovo, double Olympic gold medallist Kayla Harrison of the United States and Russian Ivan Nifontov.

Camilo, who won Olympic silver at under 73 kilograms at Sydney 2000 before claiming bronze at under 81kg in Beijing eight years later, and American Harrison were also members of the Commission during the last cycle.