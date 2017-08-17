Organisers of the 2019 Summer and Winter Universiades delivered progress reports on the second day of the International University Sports Federation's (FISU) Executive Committee meeting here.

The Russian city of Krasnoyarsk is set to stage the 2019 Winter Universiade while Naples in Italy will welcome the 2019 Summer edition.

Updates came on the final day of the Executive Committee meeting, taking place in the days prior to the Opening Ceremony of Taipei 2017 on Saturday (August 19).

Krasnoyarsk 2019 gave details on hosting its first test event.

The International Orienteering Federation World Ski Orienteering Championships were welcomed in March.

A number of important documents have also been approved for Krasnoyarsk 2019, including an updated masterplan and legacy programme.

The Krasnoyarsk team took advantage of FISU's observers programme at the Almaty 2017 Winter Universiade earlier this year and will also watch over Taipei 2017.

Naples 2019 also gave an insight into their preparations ©FISU

Naples was announced as hosts of the 2019 Summer Universiade in May 2016.

The Italian city had been the only candidate in a reopened bidding process after Brasilia withdrew in January 2015.

The Brazilian capital was unable to meet financial commitments.

Four members of the Naples 2019 Organising Committee attended the meeting and will stay on to observe Taipei 2017.

The delegation included the President of the Italian University Sports Centre, Lorenzo Lentini, and Naples 2019's director general, Gianluca Basile.

The team announced the hiring of Roberto Outeirino as director for sports and operations.

It was also confirmed that 30 employees have already been recruited with the assistance of the Italian National Olympic Committee.

A recruitment phase for 15 other high-level event-delivery positions is also underway.

Naples 2019 then revealed plans to use 61 venues in total, with 37 for competition and 24 for training.

On non-event days, most of the competition venues will serve as training areas.