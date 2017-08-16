Football fans in Britain planning to attend the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals in Russia can get advice about key features of their trip - such as security issues and money-saving tips - from an information centre opened by Visit Russia's London office.

The centre will be officially launched on September 1 but its employees are already working in test mode.

"Our office is already functioning," Alexei Cherepanov, a deputy chief of Visit Russia's office in the United Kingdom, told Russian news agency TASS.

"We want the British people to see that all the doors are open for them.

"They can call in to ask any question, any time.

"This what we are here for, to dispel their doubts about security matters and nuances of the trip."

Workers involved in street renovation this month in downtown Moscow, as the city continues with preparations for next year's FIFA World Cup finals ©Getty Images

Cherepanov added that the most frequently asked questions are about fan-IDs and organisational aspects linked with movement from one host city to another.

None of the United Kingdom's four sides - England, Wales, Scotland or Northern Ireland - have yet qualified for Russia 2018.

"After the tournament's finals draw we will be able to recommend fans optimal route options," said Cherepanov.

"We can hint how to save money on hotels, just by buying a ticket for a night train.

"We are establishing contacts with all British sports organisations, working with fans and can offer our assistance.

"Apart from that, we provide people with regular information about Russia, its habits and ways and strongly advise them to always have documents on them.

"I hope as the tournament approaches we will know which restaurants and sports bars will broadcast the matches to make it possible for those who don't have tickets to watch them."

Russia selected 11 host cities for the 2018 World Cup matches - Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums, with two in Moscow.

Security has been raised as a concern following incidents involving Russian hooligans at last year's European Championships in France.