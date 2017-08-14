Shanghai has been confirmed as the only bidder for the 15th edition of the World Wushu Championships in 2019.

Only the Chinese city submitted an application by the deadline of the end of June, organisers the International Wushu Federation (IWUF) have confirmed.

It means that the city is almost assured of winning the rights to host the event in two years time.

However, the IWUF constitution still obliges the city to make a presentation before the World Championships can be officially awarded.

This will take place next month during this year's World Championships in Russian city Kazan, which are scheduled to be held between September 27 and October 3.

China is the world's dominant wushu power with the martial art originating in the country.

Shanghai is the only bidder for the World Wushu Championships in 2019 ©Getty Images

However, the Asian nation has only hosted the World Championships twice before - on both occasions in capital Beijing in 1991 and 2007.

The biennial event was last held in Indonesian capital Jakarta in 2015.

Shanghai does have major wushu event experience, staging the IWUF's inaugural Sanda World Cup event in 2002.

Wushu was one of three sports from a final shortlist of eight not to be recommended for inclusion at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

It missed out alongside bowling and squash.

Baseball/softball, climbing, karate, skateboarding and surfing were all accepted.