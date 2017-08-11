The Argentine Paralympic Committee (CoPAr) has elected Domingo Latela as its new President.

Latela, President of the Argentinian Federation for the Blind, replaces Jose Maria Valladares and will serve a four-year term through to 2021, La Nacion reports.

Both he and fellow rival Hernan Petta received 23 votes each at the CoPAr General Assembly with Valladares casting a vote for Latela to settle the contest.

"Jose Maria Valladares did a good job leading the CoPAr," Latela told paradeportes.com.

"Now it is time for us to continue improving."

Carlos Rodriguez was chosen as vice-president, while Sebastián Baldassarri, the Beijing 2008 Paralympic silver medallist in the men’s discus throw F11/12, was elected secretary.

Yanina Martinez won the women's 100m T36 gold medal at Rio 2016 ©Getty Images

Argentina won Paralympic five medals at Rio 2016, made up of one gold, one silver and three bronzes.

Their gold medal came courtesy of Yanina Martinez, who triumphed in the women’s 100 metres T36.

It ended Argentina’s 20-year Paralympic title drought.

Sprinter Suarez Nestor and swimmer Betiana Basualdo won the respective men’s 100m T34 and women’s 100m freestyle S2 events at Atlanta 1996.