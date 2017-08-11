Craig Ramsay has been named as the Slovakian men’s ice hockey team head coach for the next two years.

The deal will see the Canadian lead the side into the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics along with next year’s International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championships in Denmark.

He will also be in charge of the team for the 2019 World Championships which are being hosted by Slovakia.

Ramsay spent 14 seasons playing in the National Hockey League (NHL) for the Buffalo Sabres before embarking on his coaching career, starting at the club he played for in an interim role.

He has also coached the Philadelphia Flyers and Atlanta Thrashers.

In addition to these positions, the 66-year-old has been an assistant coach at clubs such as the Florida Panthers, Ottawa Senators, Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning.

At the latter, he won the 2004 Stanley Cup.

Slovakia's best result in the men's Winter Olympic ice hockey tournament came at Vancouver 2010 where they finished fourth ©Getty Images

“I’m glad that such an expert who has worked in the NHL as a player for many years as a coach in various roles will join us and help us lead our hockey into a new epoch with new methods,” Slovak Ice Hockey Federation general manager Miroslav Satan told TASR.

Slovakia’s men have appeared at every Winter Olympic ice hockey competition since 1994.

Their best finish came at Vancouver 2010 where they lost 5-3 in the bronze medal match against Finland.

They have one IIHF World Championship crown, claiming the title in 2002 in Sweden.