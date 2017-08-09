Serbia have expressed willingness to host the 2020 European Championships following a meeting with World Taekwondo Europe in Athens.

A delegation led by Serbian Taekwondo Association President Dejan Burčul attended the meeting at the headquarters of the continental federation in the Greek capital.

Vice-president Siniša Jancić was also present alongside national team coach, Dragan Jovic.

They expressed their support for hosting more events, an article published afterwards said, including the European Championships in 2020.

"The Serbian Taekwondo delegation elaborated and confirmed that the sport of Taekwondo has gained a lot of popularity the late years," it added.

"Not only through the successes of Milica Mandic and Tijana Bogdanovic - the national taekwondo medalists, but also because there are specific initiatives and activities being carried out, having as main goal the development of the sport."

Serbia have expressed a willingness to host the 2020 European Championships ©ETU

Mandic won the Olympc gold medal at London 2012 in the over 67 kilograms division before repeating the feat at this year's World Championships in Muju.

Bogdanovic is the current Olympic silver medallist and European champion in the under 49kg division.

The next edition of the biennial European Championships are due to take place in Liberec in the Czech Republic in 2018.

Serbia have never hosted the event.

"The Serbian Taekwondo Association has made an extraordinary development during the recent years," said World Taekwondo Europe President Sakis Pragalos.

"Belgrade has a strong experience in hosting major sport events and I believe that it is the ideal time to combine taekwondo’s popularity in Serbia with the sport facilities of Belgrade and organise an event of European scale."