New Zealand's four-time Paralympic champion swimmer Duane Kale has confirmed he is to concentrate on becoming only a vice-president of the International Paralympic Committee when the organisation holds it General Assembly in September.

Kale had been touted as a possible candidate for President but told insidethegames at the World Sport Events and Tourism Summit here that Paralympics New Zealand has submitted his nomination for the positions of vice-president and member-at-large.

"I am not standing for the President position," he said.

"There is still, however, a process that applications are required to go through from a governance perspective, to ensure the validity of the nominations."

Kale is due to speak here tomorrow as part of a sport event showcase, which will see eight international sport executives share information about events open for bidding and development programmes.

He won four Paralympic gold medals at Atlanta 1996, taking top honours in the 50 metres butterfly S6, 100m freestyle S6, 200m freestyle S6 and 200m medley SM6.

It formed two-thirds of a six-medal haul with Kale also claiming silver in the 50m freestyle S6 and bronze in the 100m backstroke S6.

Three candidates are vying to replace Sir Philip Craven as IPC President ©Getty Images

insidethegames revealed yesterday that Brazil's Andrew Parsons, Canada's Patrick Jarvis and Denmark's John Petersson have all been nominated to replace Sir Philip Craven as President of the IPC.

The trio all had applications submitted on their behalf by the deadline of Wednesday (June 7).

A process has now begun to check them against the IPC rules and regulations.

Candidates deemed eligible will then be formally announced on June 19.

Formal campaigning can then officially start.