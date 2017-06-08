Brazil's Andrew Parsons, Canada's Patrick Jarvis and Denmark John Petersson have all been nominated to replace Sir Philip Craven as President of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), insidethegames can reveal.

The trio all had applications submitted on their behalf by the deadline of yesterday.

A process has now begun to check the trio against the IPC rules and regulations.

All candidates deemed eligible will then be formally announced on June 19.

Formal campaigning can then officially start.

Parsons, a current IPC vice-president, had been widely expected to run after standing down last month as President of the Brazilian Paralympic Committee.

"As you know, the IPC Rules and Regulations for candidates campaigning for election are very strict," he told insidethegames today.

"What I can confirm by now is that the Brazilian Paralympic Committee has sent the forms nominating me for the IPC President position."

The 40-year-old also served as secretary general and President of the Americas Paralympic Committee and has International Olympic Committee (IOC) experience.

Brazil's Andrew Parsons has confirmed he is standing for the IPC Presidency ©Getty Images

Parsons is a member of the IOC Coordination Commission for the 2020 Olympic and Paralympics in Tokyo and also the Olympic Channel Commission.

He is expected to employ London-based strategic communications agency Vero to mastermind the media side of his campaign.

Vero worked on successful Olympic and Paralympic bids from Rio 2016 and Pyeongchang 2018 and are currently working for Paris 2024.

They also worked on the successful campaigns of Brian Cookson and Sebastian Coe when they were elected Presidents of the International Cycling Union and International Association of Athletics Federations respectively.

Former Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC) President Jarvis has served three-terms on the IPC Governing Board, so is only eligible to run for the top job this year.

"As per what the election rules and guidelines allow for, I am pleased and honoured to say that the Canadian Paralympic Committee has submitted my nomination package to the IPC confirming my intention to run for the position of IPC President," he told insidethegames.

The former athletics competitor and Barcelona 1992 Paralympian has been involved in sport since 1987.

The 58-year-old also has Olympic experience, having served on the IOC Evaluation and Coordination Commissions for London 2012.

Patrick Jarvis of Canada is another IPC Presidential candidate ©CPC

Petersson, 47, has been President of the European Paralympic Committee since 2009.

A 15-time Paralympic medallist and six-time champion, the former swimmer is also an active accountant and former executive director at Ernst & Young in Copenhagen.

He has served on the IPC Finance Committee since 2006 and is also standing for vice-president of IPC.

"NPC Denmark has submitted a nomination for me as IPC President and secondly as IPC vice-president," he told insidethegames today.

It is possible there may be other candidates for IPC President, but none have yet made their intentions public.

An EPC General Assembly is due to take place in Katowice in Poland on June 16 and 17.

Petersson and other candidates will be barred from campaigning and speaking publicly about his ambitions, the IPC have confirmed to insidethegames, until it has been publicly confirmed they will be standing as candidates.

Denmark's John Petersson pictured swimming at Sydney 2000 ©Getty Images

New Zealand's Duane Kale is expected to run for the position of vice-president.

A vote for all Governing Board positions is scheduled to take place at the IPC General Assembly in Abu Dhabi on September 8.

It will see the election of just the third IPC President in the organisation's 28-year history.

Canadian Robert Steadward was elected as the founding head when the IPC replaced the International Coordination Committee of World Sports Organisations for the Disabled in 1989.

He was replaced 12 years later by Great Britain's former wheelchair basketball player Sir Philip.