Athletes could be heading back to South Korea two years after Pyeongchang hosts the 2018 Winter Olympic Games after the International Skating Union (ISU) provisionally awarded its Short Track World Championships in 2020 to Seoul.

The ISU Council decided to allocate a number of major events in 2020 to various cities worldwide.

Seoul has been earmarked for the Short Track World Championships.

Fgure skating's equivalent competition is provisionally heading to Canadian city Montréal.

The South Korean capital could also host the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships.

Salt Lake City, which staged the 2002 Winter Olympics, is set to play host to the World Single Distances Speed Skating Championships.

The combined ISU World Allround Speed Skating Championships and ISU World Sprint Speed Skating Championships have provisionally been given to Hamar in Norway.

The Norwegian city hosted skating at the 1994 Winter Olympics in nearby Lillehammer.

The ISU has provisionally awarded events in figure skating, speed skating and short track ©Getty Images

The Netherlands is set to stage the European Speed Skating Championships, while Graz in Austria has been allotted the continental event in figure skating.

The ISU Council have not yet proposed a host city for the European Short Track Speed Skating Championships or the World Synchronized Skating Championships.

Junior World Championships in speed skating, short track and figure skating have provisionally been awarded to Tomaszow Mazoviecki in Poland, Bormio in Italy and Tallinn in Estonia.

Britain could stage a rare winter sport event as Nottingham has been earmarked to host the World Junior Synchronized Skating Championships.

The decisions of the Council are still subject to official confirmation from the worldwide governing body.

insidethegames has contacted the ISU for further clarification.