Polish athlete Konrad Bukowiecki has announced he plans to sue the makers of a supplement he took which caused a positive drugs test following last year's World Junior Championships.

Bukowiecki won the shot put and discus titles at the event on home soil in Bydgoszcz before he failed for fat burner Higenamine.

The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) stripped him of his titles and issued a "public reprimand" to the 20-year-old.

He was disqualified from July 19 to 24, the dates of the World Junior Championships in the Polish city, by the IAAF following the positive test.

Bukowiecki, who clinched the gold medal at the European Indoor Championships in Serbia earlier this year, insisted that he took the banned substance unknowingly.

He claimed that the manufacturer "cheated" him as they did not list higenamine among the ingredients of a nutritional supplement and has reportedly vowed to take the matter to court.

"The company does not feel it is at fault, but for me this is obvious and I demand compensation" he told Polish newspaper the Super Express.

"This matter will find its place in the court, because I do not forgive so easily."

Last year, Liverpool's Mamadou Sakho was temporarily banned by UEFA after testing positive for Higenamine causing the Frenchman to miss the 2016 Europa League final.

He was later cleared.

Bukowiecki, a rising star in the sport who represented his country at last year's Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, claimed he was innocent of wrongdoing when the adverse analytical finding was announced in September.

"Following information which appeared today in the media, I deny that I ever accepted any prohibited substances," he said.

"‘I grew up with the spirit of sports competition and to me, it would be a disgrace and a denial of everything I believe in, if I, as an athlete, accepted any illegal assistance in any way.

"Of course I’ll take advantage of the opportunity to re-examine the contested samples.

"I’ll do whatever it takes to fully explain the situation and clear my name.

"I repeat, I’ve never taken any banned substances and I am ready to prove it in every possible way, even using a lie detector."