British Nordic have named a four-strong elite cross-country skiing squad for the 2017-18 season as they build up to the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics.

Andrew Musgrave, Andrew Young, Callum Smith and Annika Taylor have all been selected with one eye on the Games in South Korea.

All four have met the qualification criteria for Pyeongchang 2018.

The country claimed some encouraging results during the 2016-17 campaign.

Twenty-seven-year-old Musgrave finished fourth in the 50 kilometres freestyle race at the International Ski Federation (FIS) Nordic World Championships in Lahti in Finland, agonisingly missing a medal.

He also came second in the final FIS World Cup race of the season - the 15km purusit in Quebec City in Canada.

Young claimed a World Cup podium finish in 2015-16, finishing third in the sprint event in Tolbach in Italy.

Britain have historically been a minor nation in cross-country skiing.

Andrew Young is also a part of the elite squad ©Getty Images

At the Sochi 2014 Olympics, the country sent four athletes to compete but failed to win a medal or place in the top 10 of any event.

However, the appointment of Norwegians Hans Kristian Stadheim and Jostein Vinjerui as specialist coaches has boosted hopes of more success to add to Musgrave and Young's results in the future.

British Nordic head coach Roy Young said: "We are coming into a very exciting time for British Nordic.

"We have athletes who are capable of podium finishes at world class level, and it is looking like we will take at least four athletes to Pyeongchang 2018 to represent Team GB.

"Our two new world-class coaches are already making a huge impact on all our athletes, and the spirit within the team is on a real high.

"We can't wait to get started."