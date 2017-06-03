Astana Arlans Kazakhstan have taken a giant step towards the final of this year's World Series of Boxing (WSB) after claiming a sensational 4-1 win over the British Lionhearts in the first leg of their semi-final.

The two teams met in the last four of the competition in 2016 with the British team claiming a 7-3 victory.

However, they were blown away at the Kostanay Sport Palace today.

Action began in the light flyweight category with Temirtas Zhussupov claiming a ninth career win in the five-round format.

He defeated the visitors' debutant Kiaran MacDonald via a unanimous points decision.

Astana then doubled their advantage when Incheon 2014 Asian Games gold medallist Ilyas Suleimenov saw off another British newcomer in Christopher Bourke at bantamweight.

The British ringside team abandoned the fight in the fifth round, handing Suleimenov a comprehensive success.

The hosts' domination continued when Dilmurat Mizhitov brought Britain's Conor Loftus' unbeaten record this season to an end.

Mizhitov collected a unanimous points victory in the light-welterweight contest.

Hopes of a clean sweep for the hosts grew even further when Abilkhan Amankul made it 4-0.

He defeated the Lionhearts' American draft pick Nikita Ababiy on a unanimous decision in the middleweight bout.

Ilyas Suleimenov was one of four winners for Astana today ©Getty Images

The British team did manage to hang on to a glimmer of hope going into the second leg of the semi-final on June 8, following a victory in the heavyweight contest.

New Zealand representative David Nyika secured a unanimous victory over Anton Pinchuk, a 2014 Asian Games winner and recently crowned Asian champion.

The first leg of the second semi-final between Cuba Domadores and Colombia Heroicos is also set to take place later today.

The Domadores will continue their attempt at reaching a fourth consecutive WSB final.

Last year's champions will travel south to take on the Heroicos at the Atlantico Plaza Principal De Soledad.

The hosts have so far put together a sensational debut campaign including a memorable win over the Domadores earlier in the competition.