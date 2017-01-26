The President of the Hungarian Olympic Committee (MOB) has claimed that preparations are in "full swing" for this year's European Youth Summer Olympic Festival (EYOF) in Győr.

The biennial Games for young athletes is due to take place between July 23 and 29 and an update was provided to mark the 180 days to go milestone.

It follows the Evaluation Commission of the European Olympic Committees (EOC) visiting Győr several times and giving positive feedback, Hungarian organisers claim.

"Preparations are in full swing," said MOB President Zsolt Borkai at the Audi Arena in Győr.

"The European Youth Summer Olympic Festival will be held within a few kilometres in our city.

"My colleagues and I are are checking continuously the construction sites.

"Chef de Mission meeting will be held in Gyor at the end of April, venues will be completed at the end of May.

"More than 2,300 volunteers have applied, which shows the whole of Hungary is in action."

The European Youth Olympic Festival in Győr is an important showcase of Hungary's credentials amid Budapest's bid for the 2024 Olympics and Paralympics ©Getty Images

Borkai, a former gymnast, who won Olympic pommel horse gold at Seoul 1988, said he was looking forward to the Olympic flame touring around Hungary in May.

In all, around 3,600 athletes are expected at the Festival to compete in 10 sports.

The event is of particular importance for Hungary as the International Olympic Committee will be interested observers amid capital Budapest's bid for the 2024 Summer Olympics and Paralympics.

Los Angeles and Paris are also bidding with a decision due on September 13.

Hungary is also hosting the International Swimming Federation World Championships in Budapest this year as well as Formula One's Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring in Mogyorod.

"These three significant sporting events will be the guarantee of Hungary’s ability to host a successful and great Olympic Games in 2024," Borkai added.