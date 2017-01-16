International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) President Sebastian Coe has signed an exclusive management representation deal with Sydney-based live entertainment company Michael Cassel Group.

The two-time Olympic 1,500 metres gold medallist will be represented in Australia and New Zealand and joins the company’s boutique management division, which also represents former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard and media personality Sami Lukis.

"I am delighted to represent Lord Sebastian Coe, one of the greatest athletes of his generation and an international leader who continues to lead by example in sport, business and media," Michael Cassel, chief executive of the Michael Cassel Group, said.

"I’m looking forward to developing new opportunities for Seb in media, speaking and commercial activities."

Coe, who is currently executive chairman of CSM Sport and Entertainment, said: "I am excited to work with Michael and his team, having received some great recommendations, and I’m looking forward to a great professional relationship in Australia and New Zealand."

The announcement of the exclusive management representation comes less than a week after a Parliamentary Select Committee in the United Kingdom said Coe could be recalled to give more evidence to the Combating Doping in Sport inquiry.

Evidence provided in the inquiry by David Bedford, the former London Marathon race director and head of the IAAF Road Running Commission, undermined claims made by Coe in December 2015.

Michael Cassel Group's boutique management division also represents the likes of former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard ©Getty Images

Bedford was questioned last week by members of the Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee, with proceedings at the Palace of Westminster in London centering around an email he sent to Coe in August 2014, first reported by the BBC and Daily Mail in June.

This contained a complaint that was written four months earlier by Andrey Baranov, the agent of Russia's Liliya Shobukhova, the 2010 winner of the London Marathon and a three-time champion at the Chicago Marathon.

He outlined evidence that a group of officials surrounding the then IAAF President Lamine Diack had coerced the Russian into making payments in order to cover-up her failed drugs test.

It went against the assertion of Coe, the former London 2012 chairman, that he was unaware of these claims until they became the subject of an investigation by German broadcasters ARD in December 2014.

The IAAF President does not dispute receiving the email, but claims to have forwarded it on without opening it.

In a statement released by the IAAF shortly after the Committee confirmed they would be recalling Coe, the world governing body said their President had nothing new to add to the inquiry.