Ashgabat 2017 have unveiled their brand for the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games as the countdown continues to fifth edition of the event later this year.
Organisers state that the brand follows a story of travelling caravans heading through Turkmenistan, representing the Silk Road over the centuries.
It is claimed the journey reflects the traditional Turkmen culture, while using up to date design techniques to display the capital city as an advanced and modern city.
“Kicking off the year of the Games with such a significant milestone is a great opportunity for us to celebrate the progress made ahead of Ashgabat 2017 and to get everyone excited for the 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games,” said Dayanch Gulgeldiyev, Ashgabat 2017 chairman.
“As part of the Silk Road, the region around Ashgabat has been welcoming travellers from Asia for over 2,000 years; the Ashgabat 2017 brand will reflect this rich and historic culture.
“Fittingly, in September 2017, Ashgabat will welcome elite athletes and spectators from all over Asia and Oceania for the 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games to celebrate sport through health, inspiration and friendship.”
The iconography used in the brand is claimed the include a series of ornamental designs and figurative illustrations of heritage representations, as well as natural landmarks of Turkmenistan and some of the most iconic buildings in Ashgabat.
Gulgeldiyev said that the Games would showcase the city and believes the brand fully reflects Turkmenistan.
“A great deal of attention has gone into the development of the brand; our key focus has been for Ashgabat 2017 to reflect in full the multi-faceted characteristic of the host country,” he said.
“Ashgabat represents an eclectic mix of Turkmenistan’s ancient heritage and its avant-garde architecture and we believe the brand captures this completely.
“We look forward to bringing the brand to life in the city in September.”
The Games will be the first multi-sport event hosted by Turkmenistan, with competitions due to take place from September 17 to 27.
All 45 Asian National Olympic Committee and 17 from Oceania are due to compete at the Games in a special collaboration between the two continents.