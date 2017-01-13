John Jacobs, the founder of golf's European Tour and a two-time Ryder Cup captain, has died at the age of 91.

The Yorkshireman had a considerable impact on the professional game as the founding father of what would later become the European Tour.

Between 1971 and 1975, he was tournament director general of the Professional Golfers' Association (PGA) Executive Committee that governed the game in Great Britain at the time.

As well as immediately increasing prize money Jacobs also welcomed the French, German, and Spanish Opens into the calendar, with the latter becoming the first official European Tour event at Pals Golf Club in Girona on April 12, 1972.

From a starting point of just a handful of tournaments in 1972 and a total prize fund for that season of than £500,000 ($609,000/€571,000), the European Tour now has 48 tournaments in 26 different countries with prize money of nearly €200 million ($213 million/£175 million).

During his playing career, Jacobs played in the 1955 Ryder Cup in California and scored two points for the Great Britain team against the United States, with one coming from his singles win over Cary Middlecoff, a former Masters champion.

He went onto be a captain at both the 1979 and 1981 editions of the competition, the first two to feature a continental European team.

John Jacobs captained the European team at the 1979 and 1981 Ryder Cups ©Getty Images

Jacobs’ contribution to golf was recognised in 1997 when he was awarded a Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the Queen’s New Year Honours and three years later he was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame.

Tributes have been paid towards Jacobs since news of his death broke.

A tweet from the European Ryder Cup team said: "The entire @RyderCupEurope family is saddened to learn that two-time captain & player John Jacobs has died.

"A true gentleman of the game."

Current European Tour bosses also took to Twitter to pay their respects.

"Deeply saddened to learn that John Jacobs, founding father of the @EuropeanTour, has passed away at the age of 91," they said.