Egyptian swimmers are leading the medals table, but South Africa is the country with the most medals after three days of competition at the 13th African Games in Accra. The four athletes with the most medals of the entire event are swimmers.

Abdalla Nasr won Egypt's last gold medal in the men's 100m butterfly on Tuesday morning. With two days of swimming remaining at the 13th African Games, Egypt's dominance at Ghana 2023 extends also to swimming as they lead the medal table with 11 golds, but South Africa could stage a comeback in the final days as they have nine.

Egypt's most medalled swimmer at Ghana 2023 is Abdalla Nasr. He has won gold medals in the men's 100m and 200m butterfly, and the men's 4x200m freestyle relay, adding two silvers and a bronze. Nevertheless, he is third on the overall medals table.

His compatriot Marwan Elkamash is second place on the individual medals table with four golds from the four events he competed in - the men's 200m, 400m, 800m and 4x200m freestyle relay.

South Africa's Caitlin De Lange is the top medallist of the African Games so far with four gold medals in the 4x100m mixed free relay, 4x100m mixed medley relay, women's 100m freestyle and women's 50m backstroke and a silver in the women's 50m butterfly.

She also set a new Games record of 28.76 seconds in the 50m backstroke. Also from South Africa, swimmer Catherine Francis Van Rensburg is fourth with three gold medals (400m, 1,500m and 4x200 women's freestyle) and a bronze in the women's 200m freestyle.

The male swimmers have led Egypt to the top of the swimming table at these African Games with seven gold medals, while South Africa's six gold medals have been won by the women. However, South Africa has won more medals, 30 to 22.

Other countries that have won gold medals in the swimming competition sport are Algeria, represented by Syoud, Ardjoune, and Nefsi; Namibia, where Wanternaar won; Mauritius with Teeluck; and Zimbabwe, represented by Cyprianos.

The top four medallists at the African Games in Ghana could add to their gold tally. De Lange in the women's 4x100m freestyle relay and in the women's 50m freestyle; Marwan Elkamash will compete in the men's 50m breaststroke and in the men's 1,500m freestyle; Abdalla Nasr in the men's 4x100m freestyle relay only; and finally Catherine Van Rensburg could do it in the women's 400m individual medley and in the women's 800m freestyle.

There are 16 more opportunities to win a swimming medal at the African Games between the last two days of competition. Egypt and South Africa have competitors in all events to earn several more rewards.