The 'NO GAMES WITHOUT U!' campaign for the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games has been launched to encourage 12,0000 volunteers to take part. Registration is now open.

Under the motto 'NO GAMES WITHOUT U!', an advertising campaign is raising awareness of the opportunity to register for the FISU World University Games Rhine-Ruhr 2025, which will take place in the cities of Bochum, Duisburg, Düsseldorf, Essen and Mülheim an der Ruhr from 16 to 27 July 2025. 12,000 volunteers are needed for the sports festival, which is expected to attract around 10,000 athletes and officials from up to 170 nations. The requirements are very simple! Anyone who will be at least 18 years old on 1 June 2025, speaks fluent German or English and is available for at least four event days in the summer of 2025 can apply.

For those interested in the volunteer programme, there are plenty of opportunities at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games with a total of around 50 different areas of work. These are as varied as the sports festival itself: in the 'Sports' function area, volunteers will gain an exciting insight into one of the many sports; in 'Communication', they will work with media representatives from all over the world; and in 'Culture & Side Events', volunteers will help to organise the cultural and non-sporting entertainment programme.

"TO Tag" is the mascot of the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games. FISU

Mirjam Scheffler, Senior Manager Volunteers at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games, says that volunteers will shape the image of the respective host cities during the event and act as contact persons at the sports venues. "As members of the volunteer team, we have already gained a lot of experience volunteering at various events. We know what is important in the organisation and what challenges need to be overcome. We want to use our expertise to give volunteers to have an unforgettable memorable experience and an insight into the world's biggest multi-sport event in 2025," she pointed out.

The volunteers will be an essential factor in making the 2025 FISU World University Games Rhine-Ruhr a colourful, international and lively festival. In return, they will each receive a behind-the-scenes look at a major multi-sport event, free access to the competitions, a ticket for local public transport, a volunteer outfit and unforgettable experiences and adventures with people from all over the world.

Volunteer applications are open until 15 September 2024 at https://rhineruhr2025.com/volunteer.