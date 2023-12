On the initiative of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of the Republic of Azerbaijan and under the joint partnership of the Association of National Olympic Committees (NOCA) and the European Olympic Committees (EOC), the 3rd Regional Workshop on Digital Communication and Social Media was held in Lausanne on 14 December.

Azerbaijan's NOC is one of the most active, constantly preparing for and participating in every initiative in the country and abroad. It was represented by Mehman Karimov, Head of the International Programmes Department, and Tahir Tahirli, Executive Director of DMS-Azerbaijan, at the seminar attended by 17 NOC representatives from Europe, Asia and Africa.

The main objective of the workshop was to enable the participating NOCs to network and share best practices in the field of digital communication and social media in preparation for the Gangwon 2024 Winter Olympic Games and the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games.

A picture of the meeting in Lausanne. NOC AZERBAIJAN

Specialist companies such as ATOS, N3XT Sports and JTA were also invited to the workshop to share the latest experiences and trends in the relevant field and to help the NOCs refine their strategies ahead of the Games.

On the first day of the seminar, ANOC Secretary General Gunila Linberg and NOC Secretary General Azer Aliyev welcomed the event participants in an online format and spoke about the objectives and tasks, as well as the obligations and expectations of the NOCs in this field.

The two-day workshop covered Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions for content creation and productivity, data analytics, digital challenges of the Olympic Games, best practices and lessons learned from the European Games, Asian Games and European Youth Olympic Festival, including social media for athletes and more. There were presentations on the topics and at the end of the meeting, certificates were awarded to the participants of the last part, which took place at the Olympic House.

Azerbaijan played a very active role in the meeting. NOC AZERBAIJAN

Azerbaijan has won a total of 49 Olympic medals, all of them at the Summer Games. Olympic champions from the country are Zemfira Meftahatdinova (skeet, shooting) and Namig Abdullayev (flyweight freestyle, Wrestling) at Sydney 2000; Farid Mansurov (lightweight greco-roman, Wrestling) at Athens 2004; Elnur Mammadli (-73 kg, Judo) at Beijing 2008, Toghrul Asgarov (-60 kg freestyle, Wrestling) and Sharif Sharifov (-84 kg freestyle, Wrestling) at London 2012; and the last one from Radik Isayev (+80 kg, taekwondo) at Rio 2016. At Tokyo 2020, Azerbaijan achieved three silver and four bronze medals, all in combat sports.