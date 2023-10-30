A jury comprised of members of the International Fair Play Committee and World Athletics have shortlisted six athletics moments to be considered for this year's International Fair Play Award.

Following nominations from fans, the two bodies decided on the list and now fans can vote via World Athletics' social media platforms for the moment they feel best showcases fair play.

Daniel Ebenyo is the first nominee after he saluted Kenyan team-mate Sebastian Sawe as he overtook him in the World Athletics Riga 2023 Road Running Championships.

Sawe went on to win the gold medal in the men's half marathon.

At this year's World Championships in Budapest, Ethiopia's Letesenbet Gidey won silver in the women's 10,000 metres but went back to comfort The Netherlands' Sifan Hassan who fell on the home straight.

Hassan has also been nominated for being "gracious in defeat" before winning the 5,000m silver and 1500m bronze.

The United States' Sha'Carri Richardson and Jamaican Shericka Jackson have been nominated following their respective bronze and gold medals at Budapest 2023.

The pair embraced following the race which has earned them a place on the shortlist.

International Fair Play Award nominee ✨



Repost to vote for Daniel Ebenyo 🇰🇪 saluting his teammate Sebastian Sawe as he was overtaken in the final stages of the half marathon at the @WARiga23 #WorldRunningChamps



Voting closes at midnight CET on Sunday 5 November.… pic.twitter.com/200jzgo1if — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) October 30, 2023

Australian Nina Kennedy and Katie Moon of the US represent the second joint nomination.

They decided to share gold in the women's pole vault at the World Championships after they were inseparable with a score of 4.95m.

Britain's Jessica Warner-Judd rounds out the shortlist.

After finishing eighth in the women's 10,000m final in Budapest, she was the only athlete to wait and shake hands with the last-placed runner.

Last year's winners - Moon and Britain's Holly Bradshaw - also came from the World Championships.

At Oregon 2022, Bradshaw injured herself after her pole snapped during a warm-up session which led to Moon running over to offer support.

Fans have been encouraged to visit World Athletics Facebook, Instagram, and X pages to vote, with a deadline set for midnight Central European Time on November 5.