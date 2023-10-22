The 75-strong Australian team for the Solomon Islands 2023 Pacific Games has been finalised following the selection of eight taekwondo athletes with under a month until the Opening Ceremony on November 19.

Tokyo 2020 Olympians Stacey Hymer and Reba Stewart bring experience to the team joining Juliet Lahood, Rebecca Murray, Ben Camua, Matthew Summerfield, Liam Sweeney and Tyrone Staben for the taekwondo delegation.

"Congratulations to the eight taekwondo athletes who have been selected to compete in Honiara," Kenny Wallace, Australian Chef de Mission, said.

"Australia has performed brilliantly in taekwondo events at previous Pacific Games and I look forward to seeing the team in action in Honiara.

"With returning Pacific Games team members and Tokyo Olympians, the team will bring a wealth of experience that will contribute to the wider Australian team culture.

"Congratulations to the athletes and the whole team at Australian taekwondo on reaching today's milestone.

"I am thrilled to see this team of 75 Australian athletes finalised.

"Wearing the green and gold at international competition is a rare honour, and I know each will represent their country, their sport, families and supporters with pride."

Murray and Stewart are both returning for their second Pacific Games after winning golds at Samoa 2019 while 18-year-old Matthew Summerfield is set to make his debut.

Hymer won a national title last week and has expressed her pride at being selected for Solomon Islands 2023.

"Being selected to represent Australia is such a great recognition and reward for all the training and determination to make it to this competition," Hymer said.

"As an athlete I feel so honoured to represent Australia in the Pacific Games and will wear the green and gold uniform with pride.

"I'm looking forward to making connections with other athletes and learning the culture of our Pacific neighbours."