More than 800 Solomon Islands athletes will have the opportunity to train in Australia this year as they prepare for the 2023 Pacific Games their country will host.

The athletes will be able to access the world class facilities in Australia's Gold Coast as they seek to develop their talents for the Pacific Games that will be staged in the Solomon Islands capital of Honiara from November 19 to December 2.

The training initiative will also help them in terms of preparing for the Paris 2024 Olympics and Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games.

On April 20, the executive director of Solomon Islands National Institute of Sports (SINIS), Aaron Alsop, took Australia's High Commissioner to Solomon Islands, Rod Hilton, on a tour of the Gold Coast Performance Centre.

They were accompanied with representatives from the Solomon Islands Government - Stephen Maesiola, the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Infrastructure Development (MID) and John Kennedy Taufunu, national co-ordinator for the Office of the Prime Minister and Cabinet (OPMC).

Solomon Islands' national netball team were training at the Gold Coast Performance Centre during the visit - a party that included 16 athletes plus their coach and manager.

Netball coach Ruth Tolia told Solomon Times that it was an excellent opportunity for the athletes to train and develop their skills.

She said it was not just about the training, but also the fact that the centre provided excellent accommodation and food, meaning it was easier for the athletes to focus their time on developing their skills.

Executive director of Solomon Islands National Institute of Sports, Aaron Alsop, took Australia's High Commissioner to Solomon Islands, Rod Hilton, on a tour of the Gold Coast Performance Centre ©Rod Hilton/Twitter

In addition to the performance centre, High Commissioner Hilton and the Solomon Islands Government representatives also visited the Carrara Sport and Leisure Centre.

This centre was a legacy from the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

During the visit, managers of the centre shared their experiences of inheriting sporting venues after a major sporting event.

The managers discussed the challenges of upkeeping the venues and raising revenue.

The Australian Government has provided SBD $100 million ($12 million/£9.5 million/€11 million) in support to the 2023 Pacific Games in partnership with the National Hosting Authority.

This includes the provision of elite sporting equipment for Solomon Islands' athletes and Australian volunteers to help them train and develop.

Dormitories and classrooms in seven schools are being refurbished under the partnership to act as athlete accommodation during the Games.

The partnership is also funding expert advisors, including in facilities management to help run the new sporting venues.