France's Minister of the Interior Gérald Darmanin has said he is prepared to consider providing a tax exemption on overtime worked by police and security staff at the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics.

Darmanin told the Law Commission of the National Assembly that he is "ready to look" at the matter alongside other Ministries, according to Le Monde.

Rémy Rebeyrotte of the Renaissance party had asked Darmanin what his view was on the "wish of the representatives of the internal security forces for an exceptional tax exemption for overtime to facilitate mobilisation at the time of the Games".

A proposal by Renaissance which would exempt tax on all overtime worked by police officers between May 1 and September 30 next year has already been rejected.

Darmanin also pointed out that French Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne had already announced a bonus for police officers and gendarmes - military law enforcement - working during the Games.

French gendarmes, who are set to be deployed during the Olympics, march in Paris ©Getty Images

He said that "for the moment we are not having discussions with the police unions on this point" but that the tax matter would be explored, "particularly in the event that it would lead to a change in the income tax bracket".

More than 30,000 police officers and gendarmes are due to be on duty every day for a more than a month surrounding the Paris 2024 Olympics, which are due to run between July 26 and August 11.

Security is a big issue for any Olympic and Paralympic Games, but particularly Paris 2024 which has planned an Opening Ceremony involving boats of athletes on the River Seine.

This could involve 500,000 spectators on the river bank, with Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet showing faith in their security plan at the International Olympic Committee Session which finished in Mumbai yesterday.

There was security chaos at the 2022 UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool, which saw fans trapped outside the Stade de France.

France has approved the use of controversial artificial intelligence powered surveillance cameras for use during the Olympics and Paralympics.