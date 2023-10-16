Estanguet retains confidence in Paris 2024 security plans and no changes from Israel-Hamas War

Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet has insisted he remains "very confident" in the security of next year's Olympic and Paralympic Games, after delivering the Organising Committee's report to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session here.

Security is a key concern for Paris 2024, particularly with its plans for an unprecedented Opening Ceremony attended by 500,000 people along the River Seine.

Speaking after presenting his report, Estanguet insisted France and Paris had expertise in safely staging events.

"From the beginning of this journey, security has been a key part of the project," he said.

"When we launched this project, it was at the moment when France had been attacked. We had terrorist attacks in 2015, and it was really the beginning of this project.

"At the beginning, the public authorities with Paris 2024 set security as the number one priority for the success of the Games.

"Every decision we made, we shared with our constituents and public authorities to make sure security is guaranteed."

The Paris 2024 President said there are no plans to change security plans due to a potential ripple effect and strong feelings stoked by the worsening Israel-Hamas War.

"We will not change our plans with what is happening at the moment because since the beginning we are at the best level in terms of security with Paris 2024," Estanguet added.

"We anticipated a lot what we need.

"From the year 2020, we know very carefully how many people we need venue-by-venue, day-by-day and we continue to work with the public authorities to guarantee the security.

"So again, I’m very confident because there is a strong commitment coming from our partners to guarantee the security."

Security is a key concern for the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics ©Getty Images

Estanguet was joined by director of planning and coordination Lambis Konstantinidis and international relations director Sophie Lorant to report the Session, with the start of the Olympics on July 26 2024 just over nine months away.

The presentation covered recent highlights from Paris 2024's work, including plans for a Champions Park as a public parade of medallists to engage fans, the test event programme and the recent Paralympic Day attended by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Estanguet shared the news that 7.2 million tickets have currently been sold for the Olympic Games, and more than 312,000 candidates applied for the volunteering programme.

"We are on the last straight," Estanguet told IOC members.

"We approach this with a lot of determination, energy, we are very demanding of ourselves but we are open-minded.

"We are aware of the fact that there are tensions in the world today, but we are convinced like never before that sport is the only universal language that can bring people together."

President Tony Estanguet, second left, was joined by Lambis Konstantinidis, second right, and international relations director Sophie Lorant, right, for the Organising Committee's report ©Getty Images

Paris 2024 has vowed to enable the reopening of the River Seine for public use by 2025 as a key legacy of the Games.

Men's and women's triathlon races used the Seine at a Paris 2024 test event in August, but an Open Water Swimming World Cup was cancelled after heavy rainfall led to sewers overflowing, and the triathlon mixed relay and Para Triathlon World Cup used a duathlon format because of a rise in pollution levels.

Organisers remain confident the Seine can be used at Paris 2024, and Konstantinidis said the test event programme had provided the necessary lessons to be learned.

"We learned a lot about monitoring water quality as part of our aquatics and triathlon test event, how we can ensure the competitions next year are done with full security for the athletes," he shared.

"We had the opportunity to test our plans for weather conditions, in particular the risk of extreme heat, to ensure that this is appropriately addressed for the safety of spectators, athletes and participants alike."

Paris is due to host the Olympic Games for the first time in 100 years from July 26 to August 11 next year, followed by the Paralympics from August 28 to September 8.