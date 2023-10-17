On Location, the official hospitality partner for Paris 2024, has unveiled its offering for next year's Paralympic Games.

The company has promised a "truly immersive hospitality model" as France prepares to host the Paralympics for the first time, offering fans "exclusive access to unparalleled hospitality experiences at many of the competition venues".

It is said to be the first time that the Paralympic Games will offer fans around the world an "elevated" hospitality programme.

Options will include a garden party during the Opening Ceremony, which will take place in the centre of Paris at the Champs Élysées and Place de la Concorde as the curtain-raiser moves out of a stadium for the first time.

As well as the party in the Tuileries Garden, premium views of the athletes' parade have been offered.

Shared lounges will be in operation at various venues, including perks such as gourmet buffets and a drinks service.

Guests will also receive an exclusive Paris 2024 gift as a souvenir and will have category A tickets for the event.

Prices for lounge packages start at €250 (£220/$260).

Fan kit packages, meanwhile, start at €125 (£110/$130) and allow access to curated pre-event Paralympic activities in a dedicated area inside the venue.

Guests will receive a takeaway bag filled with commemorative and official souvenirs as well as category A or B tickets, a light snack and drink.

A party in Tuileries Garden is planned for before the Opening Ceremony ©Getty Images

Travel packages are also available, starting at €775 (£670/$820).

These offer one to four night stays, guaranteed tickets to a range of events plus three or four star accommodation.

Paul Caine, the President of On Location and IMG Events, said: "As the official hospitality provider for the Paralympic Games Paris 2024, our mission is to shape unforgettable moments that celebrate diversity and forge treasured connections.

"The values of the Paralympic Games - courage, inclusion and determination - resonate deeply with our approach.

"We are honoured to contribute to this exceptional event by offering hospitality packages that reflect these core principles, and create remarkable experiences for all of our guests."

To increase access and inclusivity, accessible seating, accommodation and transport options are available for hospitality products.

The Paralympic Games are due to run between August 28 and September 8.