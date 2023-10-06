French President Emmanual Macron has confirmed his attendance at Sunday's (October 8) Paralympic Day celebrations in the capital Paris.

The second edition of Paralympic Day is set to be organised by the Paris 2024 Organising Committee and French Paralympic and Sports Committee (CPSF).

This year's events are due to be held on the Place de la République, featuring performances in 14 Para sports attended by several leading athletes including London 2012 Paralympics archery silver medallist Matt Stutzman of the United States and French stars such as two-time Paralympic swimming medallist Ugo Didier, wheelchair tennis player Michaël Jérémiasz and sprinter and long jumper Angelina Lanza.

This year's Paralympic Day is set to be held on the day prior to the release of 2.8 million tickets for next year's Paralympics.

Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet, International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons and French Minister of Sports and the Olympic and Paralympic Games Amélie Oudéa-Castéra headlined last year's Paralympic Day attendees.

Sunday is set to mark the second edition of Paralympic Day in Paris ©Getty Images

Macron revealed to L'Équipe he plans to attend this year's celebrations.

"It’s going to be amazing," he said.

"If we really want to make it a long-term success, that commits you and me: we have to talk about it first, that is to say, bring our Paralympic athletes into existence to create public enthusiasm.

"Michaël Jérémiasz [France's Chef de Mission for the Paralympics] said it very well: we must not only talk about their individual stories but show that they are great athletes and that there will be sporting performance and adrenaline, it is fundamental."

France is due to host the Summer Paralympics for the first time in Paris next year from August 28 to September 8.