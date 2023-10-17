French firefighters have warned of strikes throughout the period of the Paris 2024 Olympics, with the threat of action thought to be most serious in Le Nord, Gironde and Loire-Atlantique, three departments which will host Olympic events.

Union representatives are said to be concerned that firefighters will be mobilised throughout and will therefore not be able to take the 21 days of leave granted to them during July and August.

The Solidaires Unitaires Démocratiques (SUD-Solidaires), a trades union group which represents firefighters, has already given notice that strikes could take place from July 26 to August 11 next year.

In the Nord department, Lille is to stage some 36 preliminary matches in the basketball tournament and is also to host 16 matches in the handball competitions at the Pierre Mauroy Stadium.

Bordeaux in the department of Gironde is to host seven football matches including a men's quarter-final.

In the Loire-Atlantique department, the Stade de Beaujoire in Nantes is a centre for football and is set to host three group matches in both men’s and women’s tournaments.

It is also scheduled to stage a women’s quarter-final and the third place play-off in the men’s competition.

French firefighters have warned that the summer is already a busy time because of the high incidence of wildfires ©Getty Images

Union representatives have insisted that the summer period also brings greater incidences of wild fires and flooding.

"We are always in greater demand," SUD-Solidaires union official Rémy Chabbouh insisted.

"We are already exceeding the maximum working time, per year, we work 2,256 hours when we should work 1,607 hours," a firefighter identified only as Sylvain told Le Parisien.

"Firefighters are on the edge, the holidays help them recharge."

Firefighters in Marseille and Paris are part of French army units and not subject to union regulations.

The Olympic Games are scheduled to open on July 26 2024.