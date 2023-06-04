In an ideal world the penultimate visit to the French capital of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Coordination Commission to inspect preparations for Paris 2024 would not be taking place at the same time as the latest strike and wave of protests over the country's recent pension reforms.

But with the visitors, chaired by Belgium’s Pierre-Olivier Beckers-Vieujant, due to arrive tomorrow and to offer their latest assessment at a press conference on Wednesday (June 7), such is the awkward situation, with the day of action - and inaction - set for Tuesday (June 6).

Vieujant and the IOC's Christophe Dubi, executive director for the Olympic Games, are expected to offer some comment at the press conference on the social unrest that has periodically troubled France since the beginning of this year.

Broadly, however, in what will be its last significant visit ahead of a final snapshot next year, the IOC Coordination Commission members are expected to offer praise for the progress that has been made as the Olympic and Paralympic Games enter what is being thought of as the finishing straight.

The IOC Coordination Commission is due to arrive in Paris to start its inspection tomorrow ©Paris 2024

It is understood that the IOC Coordination Commission members have been satisfied with what they have heard about issues such as transport and security.

Paris 2024 officials will be ready to offer plentiful evidence of successful engagement with the French population.

The IOC Coordination Commission will have noted the conspicuous success so far of the ticketing operation, with more than three million sales in the first phase and a total that has now risen close to seven million.

The positive impression will have been maintained by the success of the volunteer programme launch, resulting in more than 300,000 applications.

It is expected that the IOC Coordination Commission will be happy with the progress of Paris 2024, with nearly seven million tickets for the Olympics sold so far ©Paris 2024

After assembling tomorrow at the Paris 2024 headquarters, the IOC Coordination Commission members will take part in a plenary session covering all the key topics of the Games, including works, legacy, partnerships, budget, and engagement.

On Tuesday, the group are due inspect progress of the Aquatics Centre before moving to individual meetings.

Chaired by Beckers-Vieujant, the Commission comprises 11 members of the IOC, along with a representative each of the International Paralympic Committee and the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations.