Ghana Mixed Martial Arts Federation holds training for referees and first aiders in build-up to African Games

The Ghana Mixed Martial Arts Federation (GHAMMAF) has held a training course for referees and first aiders prior to the country’s staging of the African Games in March 2024.

The two-day course took place at the Accra Sports Stadium and included explanations of modern rules and techniques.

On the refereeing and judging side, participants learned about scoring and fouls while on the first aid side, information was given about supporting individuals in a scenario in which they collapsed or became unconscious.

Mixed martial arts is one of five scheduled demonstration sport at the Accra 2023 African Games, due to take place from March 8 to 23 alongside esports, speedball, sambo and teqball.

GHAMMAF President Collins Kofi Zoiku said he believed Ghana had great potential in mixed martial arts and praised the successful completion of the training for referees, judges and first aiders.

"Your dedication to maintaining high standards in officiating was evident throughout the training, from the comprehensive curriculum to the engaging instructors," he said.

"The professionalism and organisational abilities demonstrated by the GHAMMAF executives greatly contributed to the overall positive experience.

"I would also like to commend the participants for their enthusiasm and unwavering commitment.

"I am confident that this training will raise the bar for officiating in our sport."

Digital certificates are due to be sent to all course participants by the GHAMMAF.

GHAMMAF technical director Emmanuel Akpabli said the organisation was "ever ready" to organise the mixed martial arts demonstration event at the rescheduled Accra 2023.

Competition is being organised by the Ghana Mixed Martial Arts Association (GAMMA), a professional body, although the GHAMMAF claim they should do so, because the event is for amateur athletes.

Zoiku has accused the GAMMA of "hijacking" the right to organise mixed martial arts at the African Games.

The Global Association of Mixed Martial Arts has clarified to insidethegames that the MMA competition at Accra 2023 will be organised by the Ghana Mixed Martial Arts Association as the country's national member.