A total of eight sports at the Accra 2023 African Games are set to serve as Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers.

The Technical Committee for the African Games and the Local Organising Committee came together to review the sports set to be contested at the 13th edition of the continental event.

Athletics, badminton, cycling, swimming, table tennis, tennis, triathlon, and wrestling are all due to see competitors book their place to the French capital next year.

In addition, there are 14 non-Olympic qualifying sports and seven demonstration disciplines scheduled to take place in Ghana's first hosting of the Games.

"At the inaugural meeting, the executive chairman of the Local Organising Committee Dr Kwaku Ofosu-Asare presented the proposed sports codes, neatly categorised into three main groups," read an Accra 2023 statement.

"During the spirited discussions in Accra, Dr Ofosu-Asare underscored the essence of having disciplines that will serve as Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers.

A total of eight sports at Accra 2023 are set to serve as qualifying events for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games ©Accra 2023

"After thorough deliberations, all 29 proposed sports codes were unanimously accepted, ensuring a diverse and thrilling array of events."

Outside of the Olympic qualifiers, the other sports on the programme are arm wrestling, athletics, 3x3 basketball, beach volleyball, boxing, cricket, football, handball, hockey, judo, karate, rugby, taekwondo, volleyball and weightlifting.

There are also set to be demonstration sports in the form of esports, mixed martial arts, pickleball, scrabble, speedball, sambo and teqball.

Accra 2023 is set to take place from March 8 to 23 after being postponed from last year.

The Games were originally due to be held in August this year only to be rescheduled due to economic pressures, delays in preparations and disagreements between the African Union, the Association of African National Olympic Committees and the Association of African Sports Confederation.

It has been agreed that the Games Village will officially open on March 1, with athletes and officials set to arrive from March 5 to 7.