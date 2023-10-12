Shanghai and Budapest have been selected as hosts for the Olympic Qualifier Series, a new four-sport series for BMX freestyle, breaking, skateboarding and sport climbing, it was announced here today.

It is planned the Series, a key project under Olympic Agenda 2020+5 and which were first announced on April 22, will bring together the best athletes from each of the four sports in an urban setting.

The Shanghai stop on the Series is due to be held at the Huangpu Riverside from May 16 to 19 next year, while the Budapest event is scheduled to take place at the Ludovika Campus from June 20 to 23, it was revealed following the first day of the IOC Executive Board meeting.

It is claimed that the format of holding events in a single urban park will build upon the success of the format first launched at the 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires.

Events were also held in an urban setting at the re-arranged 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, but they were forced to take place without spectators due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

The urban park concept is again set to be used in the heart of Paris at Place de la Concorde at the Olympic Games next year.

The Olympic Qualifier Series for Paris 2024 will take place in an urban environment ©IOC

"The Olympic Qualifier Series offers an exhilarating pathway for athletes to qualify for Paris 2024," IOC President Thomas Bach said.

"They will be able to showcase their skills in vibrant major city locations in front of passionate crowds. Shanghai and Budapest perfectly align with the concept of the Olympic Qualifier Series, serving as the ideal backdrop for an exciting new chapter in the Olympic Movement.

"The Series promises an unforgettable Olympic experience for both athletes and fans, with the conclusion on Olympic Day adding a special touch of celebration to the Series.

"This series of Olympic qualification events represents a key milestone in enhancing and promoting the road to the Olympic Games.

"By bringing together the best athletes from these four sports in iconic urban environments, we aim to give them more visibility and highlight their remarkable achievements on the road to Paris."

The International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC), the International Cycling Union, the World DanceSport Federation (WDSF) and World Skate will retain responsibility for running their respective competitions.

"This is a historic moment," World Skate President Sabatino Aracu said.

"With the Olympic Qualifier Series, the atmosphere and anticipation of the Paris 2024 Olympics will be felt around the world.

"Skateboarding will certainly ensure a great show and contribute to the success of the event."

Four years ago, Budapest had staged the first World Urban Games, an event organised by the Global Association of International Sports Federations, and the Olympic Qualifier Series will be the latest in a series of major events it has hosted.

It featured 18 medal events in eight sports, including BMX freestyle and breaking.

The Olympic Qualifier Series in the Hungarian capital will coincide with the annual Olympic Day on June 23.

Budapest hosted the World Urban Games in 2019 ©GAISF

"Budapest, a pioneering city, is honoured to bring together a new generation of Olympic sports at a vibrant urban festival in 2024," Balázs Fürjes, co-chairman of the Budapest Local Organising Committee, said.

"We will be ready - again - to host the world’s best urban sport athletes following on from the highly successful and trend-setting Budapest 2019 World Urban Games.

"We are also delighted to celebrate Olympic Day together, just over a month before the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

"As always, we are committed to offering our best in the Hungarian capital, ensuring we remain gracious hosts and contributing to the development of Olympic sports."

Xie Dong, the Vice Mayor of Shangahi, is predicting that the event in China's biggest city will help it establish itself on the Olympic map.

"We are thrilled to host the Olympic Qualifier Series in Shanghai in 2024," he said.

"It is a remarkable opportunity for our city, known for its rich sports history and talents, growing industry and strong sports atmosphere, as it strives to build itself into a world-renowned sports city.

"The event will be held on the banks of our beloved Huangpu River, adding to the beauty of the surrounding scenery as it comes alive with the energy of the most talented athletes."