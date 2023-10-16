Bach supports term limits but refuses to rule out Olympic Charter amendment to continue as IOC President

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach has acknowledged here term limits are "necessary", but again refused to rule out an Olympic Charter amendment which would allow him to run again in 2025.

Current rules would prevent German official Bach from standing for a third term in two years' time, having served an eight-year and a four-year term.

Three members starting with Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa President Mustapha Berraf of Algeria called for a Charter amendment to allow Bach to stand again, supported by former Dominican Republic Olympic Committee President Luis Mejía Oviedo and Djibouti's Aïcha Garad Ali.

IOC Legal Commission chair John Coates of Australia explained the process that would have to be followed.

Bach did not reject their proposals in his response, thanking them for their comments but insisting he was loyal to the Olympic Charter.

The IOC President largely opted for the same line today after the second day of the IOC Session, and while expressing support for the principle of term limits, he vowed the proposals would be resolved privately first.

"I think I will always have a passion and I always had a passion for the Olympic movement, and this is independent of any office I'm having in the IOC," Bach said.

"My love for sport and the Olympic movement is irrespective of any offices.

"I have also yesterday made it clear that how loyal I am to the Olympic Charter, having been a core author of the Olympic Charter also speaks for the fact I am thinking term limits are making a lot of sense and are necessary.

"At the same time, it is a matter of respect and mutual respect for these members that answers are not given over the media but in a direct contact."

Dominican Republic's Luis Mejía Oviedo was among the IOC members who called for an Olympic Charter amendment on Presidential term limits ©Luis Mejía Oviedo

Bach's refusal to reject the suggestion of an extension to the Charter has prompted questions over his commitment to good governance.

IOC members in Mumbai have largely remained tight-lipped over an amendment to the Olympic Charter, but it is thought such a proposal would likely comfortably secure the two-thirds majority required to pass.

Bach claimed following discussions with colleagues the justification for their arguments the term-limit rule should be tweaked was they wanted to avoid a 2025 election interfering with the Paris 2024 Olympics.

"A number of these colleagues feel an election campaign so early before the election would risk disrupting the preparations for the Olympic Games Paris, which are so important for the entire Olympic movement, and this is why they would like to avoid this," he said.

"Then, they all wanted to express their recognition for the work having been accomplished by the IOC in the last 10 years, and they wanted to show their strong support for this.

"As I said yesterday, I believe this is human that I was really touched and appreciated very much this show of support and friendship for me.

"For these reasons, it is a matter of mutual respect and personal relationship that you do not dismiss such a sign of support and friendship out of hand."

Thomas Bach's predecessor Jacques Rogge introduced the current 12-year limit on an IOC President ©Getty Images

The last two IOC Presidents were elected in the year before a Winter Olympics - Belgium's Jacques Rogge in 2001 and Bach in 2013.

Bach additionally suggested he had "heard some rumours before that some members want me to continue my mandate, but I clearly did not expect this would be brought up in the Session".

Coates yesterday confirmed he had heard of the planned interventions on the night prior on Saturday (October 14).

The current 12-year term limit was introduced by Rogge after he succeeded Juan Antonio Samaranch, who had held the Presidential role since 1980.

Samaranch's son of the same name, the current IOC vice-president, is among the members for whom an extended term limit would curb his Presidential ambitions.

Other mooted candidates to stand for the Presidency in 2025 impacted would be Britain's Sebastian Coe, President of World Athletics, and Japan's Morinari Watanabe, the President of the International Gymnastics Federation who yesterday told Bach "I love you" but the IOC "must be a role model" for International Federations.