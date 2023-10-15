IOC members propose Bach should be allowed to stay on as President beyond current term

A movement for Thomas Bach to be allowed to remain as President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) after his current term ends in 2025 was launched here today.

Algeria's Mustapha Berraf, President of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa, raised the idea of Bach being allowed to continue on the opening morning of the 141st IOC Session.

Under the current rules of the Olympic Charter, Bach should have to step down after serving a 12-year term.

Berraf was supported by Dominican Republic Olympic Committee President Luis Mejía Oviedo and Djibouti's Aïcha Garad Ali.

IOC vice-president John Coates of Australia, head of the Legal Commission, told delegates that a written proposal to amend the Charter must be submitted 30 days before a Session.

That would require consideration by the ruling Executive Board first among a series of measures in the process.

Algeria's Mustapha Berraf first raised the possibility of changing the Olympic Charter that would allow Thomas Bach to stay on as IOC President beyond 2025 when his current mandate ends ©Getty Images

Bach, elected as IOC President for an eight-year term at the IOC Session in Buenos Aires in 2013 when he replaced Jacques Rogge and given a further four-year mandate in 2021, did not rule out extending his period at the head of the organisation.

"First of all say thank you very much for your kind words of support, because I think these words of support are not only directed to me, they are directed to all of us," Bach told the IOC Session.

"What made us overcome the challenges we had was exactly this unity, this support which you expressed with regard to many items overall at the time, and we can only be credible if we are appealing to all these divisive forces in the world, if we are appealing to respect the unifying of sport if we ourselves are unified.

"Otherwise, we have no credibility. If we are divided, how can we teach others about unity and our unifying power."

If Bach is allowed to stand for another term, it would almost certainly end the hopes of IOC members considering a run to succeed him.

This would include Britain's double Olympic gold medallist Sebastian Coe, the President of World Athletics, and Spain's Juan Antonio Samaranch, whose father led the IOC between 1980 and 2001.

Japan's International Gymnastics Federation President Morinari Watanabe, himself mentioned as a potential candidate to replace Bach, warned that the IOC "must be a role model" for International Federations.

He told Bach "I love you" and commended his leadership, but stressed the need for "good governance".

"You also know I am very loyal to the Olympic Charter," Bach said.

"Being a core author of this Olympic Charter drives me to be more loyal to this Olympic Charter.

"You have heard the explanation of the chair of our Legal Commission in this direction.

"Thank you very much again, I am very touched by your support and friendship."

If Thomas Bach, right, is allowed to stay on as IOC President it would almost certainly end any chance of Sebastian Coe, left, succeeding him ©Getty Images

Engineering a change in the Olympic Charter to allow a President to stay on is not unprecedented.

In 1995, at the IOC Session in Budapest, there was a Charter amendment raising the mandatory retirement age from 75 to 80 after then FIFA President João Havelange persuaded members to vote for it.

That allowed Samaranch senior to run for a fourth term in 1997 before he finally stepped down in 2001 to be replaced by Rogge.

At the time, the resolution raised eyebrows outside the IOC as was it under Samaranch's leadership that the age limit was put in place.

Among the 10 IOC members who voted against the Charter amendment on that occasion was Richard Pound, the Canadian who had been widely tipped to succeed Samaranch.

The 12-year term limit for IOC President was introduced by Rogge after he succeeded Samaranch.