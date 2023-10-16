The United States has confirmed a team of 631 athletes for the imminent Pan American Games in Santiago.

Ninety-three Olympians are included in the squad which is made up of 318 women and 313 men.

Thirty-two of the athletes have won Olympic medals and 24 athletes have ties to the military.

The US are due to compete in 43 of the 46 sporting disciplines on the programme - with the exceptions of 5x5 basketball, baseball and volleyball.

Olympic champions in the team include six members of the women's water polo squad which won gold at Tokyo 2020 - Maggie Steffens, Maddie Musselman, Ashleigh Johnson, Kaleigh Gilchrist, Rachel Fattal and Amanda Longan.

Fencer Lee Kiefer, shooter Vincent Hancock and swimmer Brooks Curry are other Tokyo champions selected, while wrestlers Helen Maroulis and Kyle Snyder, and equestrian athletes Laura Kraut and McClain Ward, have also topped Olympic podiums before.

Ninety-four Pan American Games medallists from Lima 2019 will return, including 45 champions.

Fencer Lee Kiefer is another Tokyo 2020 winner in the Santiago 2023 squad ©Getty Images

"I am thrilled to welcome these incredible athletes to Team USA for the 2023 Pan American Games," said United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) chief executive Sarah Hirshland.

"Not only do these Games bring our region together to celebrate sport, but they also provide a vital pathway for many athletes to qualify for the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

"It's an opportunity for all competitors to realise their dreams of representing their country in a premier sporting event.

"The USOPC and our partner federations extend our heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the organisers at Santiago 2023 and Panam Sports for graciously hosting Team USA and organising a remarkable event."

The Pan American Games in Chile's capital are due to run between Friday (October 20) and November 5.

The US have topped the medal table at all but two editions - the opening Games in Buenos Aires in 1951 and the 1991 event in Havana.