Sarah Hirshland, chief executive of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC), was paid well over $1 million (£786,000/€918,000) last year.

The information is disclosed in the USOPC’s newly published consolidated financial statements.

These reveal that expenses outstripped support and revenue by $30.46 million (£24 million/€28 million) in what was a Winter Olympic and Paralympic year, with donor restrictions factored in, cutting year-end net assets to a still exceptionally healthy $537.7 million (£422.6 million/€493.6 million).

Expenses in 2022 totalled $327.2 million (£257.2 million/€300 million), while support and revenue weighed in at $296.8 million (£233.3 million/€272.5 million).

Sponsorship/licensing and broadcasting, much the biggest revenue sources, actually generated more than $299 million (£235 million/€274.5 million), but investment income produced a deficit for the year of over $40 million (£31.5 million/€36.7 million).

Much of this revenue derives from International Olympic Committee (IOC) agreements with the longstanding Olympic broadcaster for the United States, NBC, and corporate members of The Olympic Partner (TOP) worldwide sponsorship programme.

Sarah Hirshland, left, has been USOPC chief executive since 2018 ©USOPC

Recently published IOC accounts indicated that the IOC distributed just over $237 million (£186.3 million/€217.6 million) to the USOPC in 2022 and $299.5 million (£235.4 million/€275 million) in 2021.

Under a revenue-sharing agreement covering the period 2020 to 2040, the USOPC also makes contributions to the IOC offsetting some of the cost of successive editions of the Games.

According to the USOPC report, these contributions total an inflation-adjusted $21.5 million (£16.9 million/€19.7 million) per quadrennium.

The report states that Hirshland’s total compensation for 2022 amounted to $1,175,947 (£924,294/€1,079,519).

Of this total, just over $695,000 (£546,000/€638,000) was said to be base compensation, with a further $422,500 (£332,000/€388,000) described as "bonus and incentive compensation".

The US placed fourth in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic medals table, amassing 25 medals, including eight golds.

It also won the fourth-highest medals tally at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, collecting 20 medals in total, six of them gold.

The United States finished fourth on the medals table at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing with eight gold medals ©USOPC

Hirshland, formerly chief commercial officer for the United States Golf Association, has been in the job since August 2018.

Notes to the new accounts also confirm that in May 2021 the USOPC issued $133 million (£104.5 million/122 million) in private placement notes to "ensure ongoing liquidity and support of athlete programs during the postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games to 2021".

These mature in 2031 and carry interest at 2.85 per cent.

The USOPC is said to see value in "obtaining an independent rating and establishing a credit history to meet any future needs."