An arrest warrant has been issued for former Chinese Olympic Committee (COC) vice-president and Deputy Sports Minister Du Zhaocai for corruption.

The arrest warrant for the 63-year-old Du, also the former vice-head of the General Administration of Sport of China and vice-president of the Chinese Football Association (CFA), comes days after he was expelled from the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

As well as his senior roles within China, Du is also a former vice-president of the Asian Football Confederation, an ex-member of the ruling FIFA Council and previously served on the International Association of Athletics Federations, now known as World Athletics.

In April 2022, Du was elected as the President of the East Asian Football Federation for a four-year term.

Du Zhaocai, left, has held a number of top roles in international sport, including sitting on the FIFA Council ©Getty Images

"China’s Supreme People’s Procuratorate has ordered the arrest of Du Zhaocai… for suspected bribe-taking," report by China's official state news agency Xinhua announced.

"The case was transferred to procuratorial authorities for examination and prosecution following the conclusion of an investigation by the National Commission of Supervision."

An earlier report by Xinhua claimed Du "illegally accepted gifts and money" and was "found to have taken advantage of his posts to seek profits for others in business operations and employee recruitment".

In addition to expelling him, the CCP would also "confiscate his illicit gains", according to the report.

Du Zhaocai, left, was a member of the IAAF Council under its late President Lamine Diack, right, later convicted of corruption ©Getty Images

Du's case is the latest in a recent spike in anti-corruption probes into senior Chinese football officials.

Over a dozen officials working in the football sector have been placed under investigation since November last year, state media reported this week.

It includes Liu Jun, chairman of the Chinese Super League company, and notable football personalities such as former national coach Li Tie, who has been criminally charged with bribery and other violations.

China's men's team are ranked 80th in the world and have only qualified for one World Cup in 2002 when they lost all three matches in the group stage.