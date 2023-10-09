India is celebrating a record-breaking Asian Games performance at Hangzhou 2022 ©Getty Images

Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra has praised India's athlete delegation from the Asian Games after the country posted a record medal haul here.

India finished fourth in the standings with 28 gold, 38 silver, and 41 bronze medals, far surpassing their previous best tally of 16 titles from Jakarta-Palembang 2018.

"It has been the most sensational performance," Beijing 2008 shooting gold medallist Bindra told Indian press agency Asian News International.

"Just being a former athlete and part of the sports movement in India, I think I'm incredibly proud of this day."

Bindra's Beijing 2008 success made him the first and one of only two Indians to win an individual Olympic gold medal.

The 634-strong Indian delegation also amassed a record 107 medals to beat the previous best of 70, which came once again in Indonesia five years ago.

Prior to Hangzhou 2022, which finished yesterday, India had set a target of winning 100 medals. 

Olympic bronze medal-winning boxer Vijender Singh, also from Beijing 2008, gave his congratulations to India's athletes.

"For the first time in Indian history, the medal tally reached more than 100," he said.

"The work done by the players and athletes is worth praising."

Athletics was India's most successful sport, with the team winning 29 medals ©Getty Images
India's best performances came in shooting and athletics.

While shooting topped the country's charts with seven victories, athletics saw the most Indian medals overall with 29 of all three colours.

Host nation China also achieved a record medal tally as they won 383 in total, including 201 gold, to top the standings.

Japan and South Korea were then next best with 52 and 42 golds, respectively.