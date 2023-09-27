The Reliance Foundation is getting behind India's athletes at Hangzhou 2022 ©Reliance Foundation

The Reliance Foundation is urging Indians to get behind the nation's athletes competing at the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games here with its latest #LehraDoTeamIndia campaign.

The Lehra Do chant is famous in India due to its rousing use in sporting events and the organisation has partnered with sportspeople in the aim of tasting success in China.

The Foundation aims to support sustainable development in the country across rural transformation, education, health, urban renewal, arts, culture, and heritage.

Its campaign features some of India's most decorated and celebrated athletes as well as several who are appearing at the continental event for the first time in the hopes of drumming up support for the 650-strong athlete delegation at the Games.

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, first Indian Olympic shooting champion Abhinav Bindra, as well as Asian Games hockey medallists PR Sreejesh and Sushila Chanu are a part of the campaign.

The seven-time Commonwealth Games table tennis gold medallist Achanta Sharath Kamal and Guangzhou 2010 bronze-winning swimmer Virdhawal Khade also make the line-up.

The campaign also keeps an eye on the future by including Asian Games debutants in the form of long jumper Shaili Singh, shuttler Anupama Upadhyaya, archer Simranjeet Kaur, cyclist Mayuri Lute, and wrestling's Yash Tushir.

A total of 19 athletes associated with the Reliance Foundation are due to be competing at Hangzhou 2022.

So far at the Games, India have won five gold, five silver, and 10 bronze medals.

These include the historic cricket gold medal won by the women's team, making them the first Indian side to do so.

PV Sindhu is one of India's athletes working with Reliance Foundation for the Lehra Do campaign ©Getty Images
"Congratulations, Team India" said Reliance Foundation chair Nita Ambani.

"What a golden debut at the Asian Games 2022! 

"You have made the country proud and inspired generations to come with your historic win.

"Our women's team has shown once again that with the right support, belief, and collective spirit, our girls are unstoppable!"

Ambani has been an International Olympic Committee member since 2016 and is also owner of Indian Premier League cricket team the Mumbai Indians.

Cricket is gunning for its first Olympic appearance since 1900 at Los Angeles 2028, a d Ambani's influence is hoped to ensure the sport's inclusion.

She is married to Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani, the richest man in Asia, who has an estimated worth in excess of $91 billion (£73 billion/€85 billion).

India has competed at every single edition of the Games since it hosted the inaugural one in New Delhi from 1951.

As a result, it is fifth in the all-time standings with a total of 161 gold medals.