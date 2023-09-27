Hangzhou 2022 is setting the standard of green practices for future Asian Games, organisers say ©Getty Images

Hangzhou 2022 organisers are eager to set a benchmark for sustainability in terms of venue construction at future Asian Games with green principles applied throughout the building process.

Of the 54 venues at this year's event, which was postponed from last year's original dates due to COVID-19, only 12 were newly rebuilt.

A total of thirty-one training venues were then renovated from existing facilities.

"For the construction materials, we followed clear definitions that provide the Hangzhou model for the large competition venues' construction," said Organising Committee venues director Qiu Peihuang.

"We also used renewal energy for the green design.

"At Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre there is water collection in the rooftop.

"Every month they were able to save up to 35 per cent of the water usage after the Asian Games were postponed last year.

Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre features environmentally-friendly design features such as water collection on the rooftop ©Hangzhou 2022
Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre features environmentally-friendly design features such as water collection on the rooftop ©Hangzhou 2022

"Figures show that every month it can save up 1,000 tonnes of water. 

"The Aquatics, Water Sports Centre and Lin'an Sports Culture & Exhibition Centre used pipe light, not electric lighting for daily lighting that could save up to 30 per cent in energy conservation every year.

"The whole process is a prominent feature for the venue construction at future Asian Games.

"It's smart, it's efficient and also provides technology support in reducing energy consumption.

"In the past, we had a lot of waste but now green is in all processes of venue construction, maintenance and operations."

Hangzhou 2022 is aiming to be the first carbon-neutral Asian Games.

The organisers have targeted three key areas to achieve this – green power supply, public participation, and zero waste.

Wind and solar energy from inner Mongolia is helping to achieve Hangzhou 2022's carbon-neutral aim ©Getty Images
Wind and solar energy from inner Mongolia is helping to achieve Hangzhou 2022's carbon-neutral aim ©Getty Images

All of the venues are already fuelled by a green power supply that produces close to zero carbon emissions.

Much of the energy has been gathered from solar and wind power sources in inner Mongolia, China's third-largest region.

"We also strengthened the power supplies, introducing the wind and solar powers," said executive director of Huzhou operations for Hangzhou 2022 Ruan Yeping. 

"We targeted the zero carbon index of the Asian Games architecture and mobility.

"During the Asian Games, we provided 315 new energy buses, 163 new energy taxis.

"We also have 400 public bikes providing mobility for citizens and spectators.

"Already at the beginning of the competition we have assisted 30,000 people in their mobility."