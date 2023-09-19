Mongolian athletes have started arriving in Hangzhou for the Asian Games after the country named its biggest-ever delegation for an Asian Games ©OCA

Mongolia has set its sights on wrestling medals in Hangzhou after selecting its biggest-ever delegation for an Asian Games.

A total of 403 athletes have been chosen to represent Mongolia in 34 sports in the Chinese city.

It will be the most sports that Mongolia has participated in at an Asian Games having named teams for the basketball, cricket, football and volleyball competitions.

Mongolia Chef de Mission Ganbaatar Amgalanbaatar admitted that wrestling will be where the country will be expecting much of its success to come from.

So far, 12 of the 25 gold medals won by Mongolia in its Asian Games history have come in the sport.

A team welcome ceremony was held at the Asian Games Village in Hangzhou ©OCA
"It will be no different this time too as our main hopes of winning medals will be in wrestling," said Amgalanbaatar.

"But we will also have high hopes in shooting and boxing."

Amgalanbaatar was speaking after a colourful team welcome ceremony at the Asian Games Village in Hangzhou.

"This is our biggest squad," said Amgalanbaatar.

"China is our good friend and we wanted to field a big team here.

"We will be taking part in 34 sports, which is also an all-time high at an Asian Games for Mongolia.

"We are fielding many athletes in team sports, and that is why our squad is big. 

"We are also trying to encourage youth in Mongolia to play sports and many members of our team are youngsters."

Mongolia has achieved plenty of success in wrestling at previous Asian Games ©Getty Images
Mongolia claimed two wrestling golds at Jakarta Palembang 2018 with Erdenebatyn Bekhbayar and Orkhon Pürevdorjiin winning the respective men’s freestyle 57 kilogram and women’s freestyle 62kg titles.

Pürevdorjiin was later stripped of her Asian Games gold medal after testing positive for anabolic steroid Stanazolol during the event in the two Indonesian cities.

Mongolia’s other golds in the 24-medal haul at Jakarta Palembang 2018 came courtesy of Gankhuyagiin Nandinzayaa in shooting, Ganbaataryn Narantsetseg in sambo and Erdenebatyn Tsendbaatar in boxing.