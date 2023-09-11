French construction company Vinci has announced that it has become an official supporter of next year’s Olympics and Paralympics in Paris.

Vinci, which employs more than 100,000 people in France, has vowed to play an active role in "guaranteeing the widespread success" of Paris 2024 after agreeing its partnership with the Organising Committee.

The property developer is involved in the construction of the Athletes’ Village for Paris 2024 and forms part of a consortium with fellow construction giant Bouygues Bâtiment that manages the Stade de France - a central venue for the Olympics and Paralympics.

A statement from Vinci claimed it "closely identifies with the pledge made by Paris 2024 to organise the Games in a more responsible way" as it seeks to help cut carbon emissions by 50 per cent compared to previous Olympics.

"The group harnesses solutions to more rapidly transform living spaces and infrastructure in France in particular by fully living up to its role as a private partner defending the public interest," the statement from Vinci read.

"Vinci is breathing life into its 2030 environmental pledge, which among other things seeks to cut CO2 emissions by 40 per cent across scopes one and two, for example by using low-carbon concrete to build the Athletes’ Village in Saint-Denis.

"Employing over 100,000 people in France, Vinci will play a full and active role in guaranteeing the widespread success of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games and will champion the uptake of the environmental and social best practice tried and tested during this major sporting event."

Vinci becomes the 33rd official supporter of Paris 2024, with the announcement coming just a few days after French state-owned public transport operator RATP Group agreed to join the list.