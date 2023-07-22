Transport operator Île-de-France Mobilités (IDFM) has announced that it has become an official partner for Paris 2024 after revealing its plans for next year’s Olympics and Paralympics.

The IDFM is set to deliver transport for the Île-de-France region, featuring 25 Olympic and 17 Paralympic sites, during the Games.

With millions of people expected to arrive in the French capital for the Games, the IDFM has set the ambition of ensuring "100 per cent of spectators can access the competition sites by public transport".

The IDFM announced that the transport offer provided by RATP and Transilien SNCF Voyaguers will increase by around 15 per cent compared to a usual summer’s day.

The number of bus and coach services is expected to ramp up to cope with demand during the Olympics and Paralympics in Paris ©Getty Images

While admitting that the Games would be a "major challenge", the IDFM promised it was "ready" to meet demand having been "preparing for several years".

A fleet of around 1,000 buses and coaches, which the IDFM say is the equivalent of Lyon’s transport network, is set to be made available to carry 200,000 accredited passengers during Paris 2024.

The IDFM has also pledged to help set up a smartphone application for transport in Île-de-France for the Games by "spring 2024" and create a new "Paris 2024 pass" that is expected to be valid for several days with the aim of "avoiding long queues".

It is estimated by the IDFM that there will be 4,000 wheelchair-bound spectators each day during the Olympics and 2,500 during the Paralympics.

The IDFM announced its intention to create a transport service dedicated to wheelchair users who have bought a ticket for Paris 2024.





The IDFM are committed delivering transport to the 25 Olympic and 17 Paralympic sites during Paris 2024 ©IDFM

Laurence Debrincat, director of studies and Olympic and Paralympic Games for the IDFM, revealed that transport operator would be encouraging travellers to "walk a little more or to cycle a bit when possible" to avoid congestion.





"Everything is new and the transport plan with it," Debrincat said.

"It’s precise human management, not the work of an algorithm.

"We design all the scenarios and plans for each event ourselves."