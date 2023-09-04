Hosts Oman have been drawn with The Netherlands, Malaysia and Fiji in the women's tournament for the inaugural International Hockey Federation (FIH) Hockey5s World Cups.

Oman's men's side are set to face two of those opponents in their tournament in Malaysia and Fiji, with the United States completing Pool D.

Both tournaments are set to feature 16 teams in the Omani capital Muscat from January 24 to 31 next year, and the draw was attended by FIH President Tayyab Ikram of Pakistan and Oman's Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth Basil bin Ahmed Al Rawas.

On the women's side, Oman are in Pool A with a Dutch side who top the world rankings for the 11-a-side format and are reigning Olympic and world champions.

Pool B features well-established hockey nations in Australia and South Africa alongside Ukraine and Zambia, while India have been pitted against the US, Poland and Namibia in Pool C.

The women's draw is concluded by last year's Hockey 5s Lausanne event winners Uruguay in Pool D with New Zealand, Thailand and Paraguay.

In the men's tournament, The Netherlands, who top the 11-a-side world rankings, are in Pool A with four-time world champions Pakistan, Poland and Nigeria.

Pool B includes India, Egypt, Switzerland and Jamaica, while Pool C features Olympic silver medallists Australia, New Zealand, Trinidad and Tobago and Kenya.

Oman's Pool D completes the draw

FIH President Tayyab Ikram claimed the draw for the inaugural Hockey5s World Cups represented "the dawn of a new era in hockey" ©FIH

Ikram, who beat Belgium's Marc Coudron to succeed former Indian Olympic Association President and International Olympic Committee member Narinder Batra as head of the FIH last year, congratulated teams featuring in the Hockey5s World Cups, and claimed players would be "trailblazers and the role models" for the future.

He said the draw represented a landmark moment in hockey5s' history.

"The draw ceremony today not only sets up the path to the gold medal for our teams, but also heralds the dawn of a new era in hockey," Ikram said.

"Hockey5s is not just a very exciting format, but it is also a highly accessible version of hockey that I am sure will inspire even more youngsters to pick up the stick and the ball and start playing our beautiful sport."

Hockey5s was used at the Nanjing 2014 and Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympics, and features teams of five players.

It is played on a pitch roughly half the size of that used for the 11-a-side game, and is billed as a "super-fast, highly skilful, short format" of the sport.