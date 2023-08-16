The Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) has revealed it has a 300-strong "preliminary" delegation for next year’s Paralympics in Paris - despite not knowing whether they will be allowed to participate.

RPC President Pavel Rozhkov has told Russia's official state news agency TASS that it has selected a team for Paris 2024, although he did not disclose the names of the athletes.

However, Rozhkov did reveal that no teams have been included in the delegation.

It is reported by TASS that 40 of the athletes have been chosen based on their performances at a swimming event in Russian city Dzerzhinsk.

"We sent an application with our forecast, taking into account all the criteria that are now in place," Rozhkov told TASS.

"The preliminary composition of the delegation was almost 300 people.

"We did not include representatives of team sports, for example, wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball, rugby on wheelchairs, as well as team disciplines in swimming and athletics, boccia and other sports."

No team sports or disciplines have been named in the RPC's delegation ©Getty Images

At Tokyo 2020, athletes from Russia competed under the RPC flag due to sanctions imposed by the World Anti-Doping Agency in response to the state-sponsored doping scandal.

The RPC placed fourth in the standings with 36 golds, 33 silvers and 49 bronzes.

Russian and Belarusian Para athletes are set to learn next month whether they will be allowed to compete at Paris 2024.

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) is scheduled to stage its General Assembly from September 28 to 29 in Bahrain where a decision is expected to be made on the participation of athletes from Russia and Belarus for Paris 2024.

An outright ban on Russia and Belarus participating in the Paralympic sports of swimming, athletics, shooting sport and powerlifting, which the IPC governs, has been in place since March last year in response to the war in Ukraine.

IPC President Andrew Parsons has said that a decision on whether Russian and Belarusian athletes will be allowed to participate at Paris 2024 will be made next month ©EPC

The National Paralympic Committees of Russia and Belarus were suspended by the IPC membership at an Extraordinary General Assembly last November.

That suspension was lifted in May after the IPC Independent Appeals Tribunal upheld an appeal by Russia and Belarus.

It means that the issue will again be put before the IPC General Assembly in September with additional information and evidence available.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) ruled in March that athletes from Russia and Belarus should be allowed to return to international competition as neutrals, provided they do not support the war in Ukraine and are not affiliated with the military.

Russia and Belarus will also not be permitted to compete in team sports.

But the IOC has yet to make a decision on the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes for Paris 2024.