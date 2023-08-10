Russian and Belarusian athletes are set to learn next month whether they will be allowed to compete at the Paris 2024 Paralympics - but some face missing out even if they are permitted to return to competition.

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) is scheduled to stage its General Assembly from September 28 to 29 in Bahrain where a decision is expected to be made on the participation of athletes from Russia and Belarus for Paris 2024.

The IPC membership is due to vote on whether to suspend the National Paralympic Committees (NPC) of Russia and Belarus at the meeting.

IPC President Andrew Parsons has also confirmed that a call will be made on the admission of Russian and Belarusian athletes for next year’s Paralympics.

An outright ban on Russia and Belarus participating in the six sports the IPC governs has been in place since March last year in response to the war in Ukraine.

Among those are the Summer Paralympics sports of swimming, athletics, shooting sport and powerlifting.

Qualification is already underway for Paris 2024, with the European Para Championships, which is currently taking place here in Rotterdam, offering direct places to the Games in some sports.

Russian powerlifters face missing the Paris 2024 Paralympics even if the IPC lifts its ban on participation due to the qualification process ©Getty Images

Parsons insisted it was up to the International Federations (IFs) to decide on the return of Russian and Belarusian athletes in global competitions and said that there remained chances for them to qualify for the Paralympics should bans get lifted.

"In the sports that we govern and we have four summer sports only in athletics, swimming, Para powerlifting and sport shooting we are not allowing athletes from Russia and Belarus to enter into competition," said Parsons.

"At the same time, we do recognise national competitions as per our constitution.

"In some sports this could be part of the qualification criteria as the results can go to international rankings even though they cannot compete in sanctioned competitions.

"If the GA decides not to suspend [the membership of the NPCs], they still have chances to qualify for the Games in athletics, swimming and shooting.

"Para powerlifting is a little bit more complicated as a good part of the qualification process is already behind us so in that sport their chances will be effected.

"I cannot respond to you on behalf of the other 18 sports.

“Some of them are allowing Russian athletes to compete and some are not, like in equestrian both in able body and the Paralympic side whereas others like triathlon are allowing them.

"It’s up to the IFs to decide that."

The NPCs of Russia and Belarus were suspended by the IPC membership at an Extraordinary General Assembly last November.

IPC President Andrew Parsons said Russian athletes in athletics, swimming and shooting sport will still have chances to qualifiy for Paris 2024 if a decision is made to allow them to return to competition ©EPC

The IPC said it stemmed from the two nations' "inability to complete with their membership obligations under the IPC constitution".

That suspension was lifted in May after the IPC Independent Appeals Tribunal upheld an appeal by Russia and Belarus.

It means that the issue will again be put before the IPC General Assembly in September with additional information and evidence available.

"The discussion in Bahrain is about the membership of the Russian and Belarusian National Paralympic Committees," said Parsons.

"We had it [at the Extraordinary General Assembly] in Berlin but then both NPCs appealed and the appeals panel decision said that we needed to follow a different procedure and that’s what we are doing now in Bahrain.

"Until Bahrain, the status quo is the status quo."

The International Olympic Committee ruled in March that athletes from Russia and Belarus should be allowed to return to international competition as neutrals, provided they do not support the war in Ukraine and are not affiliated with the military.

Archery, canoeing, cycling, fencing, golf, gymnastics, judo, modern pentathlon, shooting, skateboarding, table tennis, taekwondo, triathlon, weightlifting and wrestling have all adhered to the IOC’s recommendations.

But athletics, badminton, equestrian, sport climbing, surfing and volleyball have refused to ease their stance.

The IOC has yet to make a decision on the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes for Paris 2024.